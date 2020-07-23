Aircraft Incident at Garfield County Airport

A plane slid off a taxiway at the Rifle/Garfield County Airport today. According to Walt Stowe with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on the scene shortly after 1:00 this afternoon. The single-engine plane was partially over an embankment adjacent to the taxiway. There were no injuries reported. The incident is under investigation.

We learned of this event because a listener brought it to our attention. If you see an event you believe is newsworthy, let us know by contacting us through our website, on facebook, or give us a call at 945-9124.

