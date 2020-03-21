All Future Orders from State Health Department will Automatically be in Effect in Garfield County

In an effort to standardize and streamline the Public Health Order process, Garfield County public health officials have adopted a standing order that any further public health orders or executive orders at the state level will automatically and immediately be in effect in Garfield County.

Here is the full text of the order:

MARCH 20, 2020

STANDING PUBLIC HEALTH ORDER

RELATED TO COMPLIANCE WITH STATE ORDERS

This Order is intended to address the fast-moving developments and efforts to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to minimize the risk of confusion or contradiction among state, federal and county public health or executive orders. Pursuant to Section 25-1-506 (2)(a)(I), Colorado Revised Statutes, this Order is effective immediately within the entirety of Garfield County, including all towns within the County.

I. ORDER

Garfield County will follow all Public Health Orders issued by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) and all Executive Orders issued by the Governor of Colorado related to the COVID-19 virus unless otherwise excepted or ordered. Effective immediately, the following is so ordered:

A. Unless otherwise excepted or ordered, Garfield County will follow and enforce all current and future Public Health Orders issued by the CDPHE and all Colorado Executive Orders related to the COVD-19 virus, including but not limited to:

1. Executive Order D 2020-005 directing the amendment of rules regarding in-person gatherings to allow the 2020 Primary Election to proceed without interruption (March 16, 2020);

2. Executive Order D 2020-006 amending Executive Order D 2020-004 and directing downhill ski operations to suspend operations through April 6, 2020 (March 18, 2020);

3. Executive Order D 2020-007 suspending all public and private elementary and secondary schools to April 17, 2020 (March 18, 2020);

4. Executive Order D 2020-008 amending Executive Order D 2020 005 to limit in-person contact concerning elections and the Secretary of State’s operations (March 18, 2020);

5. Executive Order D 2020-009 ordering the cessation of all elective and non-essential surgeries and procedures to supplies of preserve personal protective equipment and ventilators (March 19, 2020);

6. CDPHE Public Health Order 20-20 restricting visitors at all skilled nursing facilities, assisted living residences and intermediate care facilities (March 12, 2020).

7. CDPHE Public Health Order 20-22 closing bars, restaurants, theaters, gymnasiums and casinos, originally issued on March 16, 2020 and amended on March 18, 2020 to add to the list of closures all non-essential personal services facilities and racetrack and pari-mutuel wagering facilitates, to exempt institutions of higher education in the service of meals and to make other clarifications (March 16 and 18, 2020);

8. CDPHE Public Health Order 20-23 implementing social distancing measures (March 18, 2020).

B. All Garfield County Public Health Orders issued to date are hereby superseded to the extent they conflict with any current or future Colorado Public Health Order or Executive Order. This includes the March 12, 2020 Garfield County Public Health Standing Order Related to Events and the March 17, 2020 Garfield County Public Health Order Related to Essential County Governmental Functions.

C. All future orders from CDPHE or the Governor related to COVID-19 will be immediately in effect as if a Garfield County Public Health Order unless otherwise stated.

II. FURTHER GUIDANCE

Further guidelines on all COVID-19 matters are available at www.garfield-county.com and covid19.colorado.gov.

III. GENERAL INFORMATION FOR ALL PERSONS AFFECTED BY THIS ORDER

If you have questions regarding this Order, please contact the GCPH at (970) 625-5200 or (970) 945-6614

Garfield County Public Health is tasked with protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the citizens of Garfield County, Colorado by investigating and controlling the causes of epidemic and communicable disease. This Order is necessary to control any potential transmission of disease to others. See section 25-1-508, Colorado Revised Statutes. Immediate issuance of this Order is necessary for the preservation of public health, safety, or welfare.

Any person aggrieved and affected by this Order has the right to request judicial review by filing an action with the Garfield County District Court within 90 days of the date of this Order, pursuant to section 25-1-515, Colorado Revised Statutes. However, you must continue to obey the terms of this Order while your request for review is pending.

FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS ORDER IS SUBJECT TO THE PENALTIES CONTAINED IN SECTIONS 25-1-516 AND 18-1.3-501, COLORADO REVISED STATUTES, INCLUDING A FINE OF UP TO FIVE THOUSAND (5,000) DOLLARS AND IMPRISONMENT IN THE COUNTY JAIL FOR UP TO EIGHTEEN MONTHS.

