Following the guidelines laid out by Governor Polis on Monday, public schools from Aspen to Parachute will be closed through April 17. In a joint press release from the Aspen, Roaring Fork, RE-1 and District 16 School Districts, Kelsey Bean says standardized Colorado Department of Education assessments will also be suspended for the remainder of the school year, including the Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS).

