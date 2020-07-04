Another COVID Death in Garfield County

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—COVID-19 has claimed it’s third victim in Garfield County. According to the health department, a man in his early 70’s died earlier this week. The man’s wife also tested positive for the virus and is in quarantine. Health Director Yvonne Long says this most recent death is a reminder that COVID-19 is still spreading and until there’s a vaccine, the only defense is to wear masks, wash hands often and practice social distancing.

