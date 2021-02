DEBEQUE—The owners of the High Lonesome Ranch have run out of legal ammunition in the drawn out battle with Garfield County over public access to County Road 200. Attorney Tari Williams says once again, the courts have ruled in favor of Garfield County. Williams says the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed that the gate is unlawfully blocking access to the public and the lock must be removed. High Lonesome Ranch originally filed suit against Garfield County in 2016.

