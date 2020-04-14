April 26 is Still Target to Lift Colorado Stay at Home Order

The target date to lift the stay at home order in Colorado is still April 26. Governor Jared Polis says he feels good about gradually and slowly allowing people to emerge from their dwellings as the details will be released a few days prior.

Polis and doctors warn that social distancing practices and thorough hand washing should still be followed when the state opens its doors once again. He says the virus isn’t going to go away anytime soon and there may be some outbreaks from time to time.

The latest numbers in Colorado show 7,699 cases of COVID-19 with 307 deaths. The sixth victim from Eagle County, a man in his 70s succumbed to coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...