ROSEBURG, Ore (AP) – Two men suspected in a crime spree across three states, including a deadly Colorado carjacking, have been arrested in Oregon. Oregon State Police said Sunday that 31-year-old Jose Lopez-Jovel and 30-year-old Matthew Anthony Fanelli are being held on multiple charges in separate county jails. Authorities say Lopez-Jovel and Fanelli are suspected in robberies in Utah and Wyoming and fatally shooting a man in Denver.

