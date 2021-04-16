Aspen Car Thieves on the Loose

ASPEN—-Car thieves are on the prowl in Aspen looking for easy victims. The police department says a half-dozen vehicles were broken into Tuesday night and three were stolen. One of the stolen vehicles, a 2019 GMC Suburban was recovered. The other two are still missing: a black 2011 Porsche Cayenne with yellow brake calipers and New York plates and a green, ’07 Toyota Highlander with Colorado plates. Aspen Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn says all of the vehicles involved were unlocked and the stolen vehicles had the keys inside. The thefts and break-ins took place between late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning on the west side of town around the intersection of South Second Street and West Hallam.

