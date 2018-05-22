Aspen Food Pantry Closed This Week

Due to an unexpected construction project, the LIFT-UP Aspen Food Pantry will be closed Tuesday, May 22, Wednesday, May 23 and Thursday, May 24. Please visit our website at www.liftup.org for other LIFT-UP Pantry locations and times. We apologize for any inconvenience and hope to re-open next week.

The LIFT-UP Aspen Food Pantry is located at 465 North Mill Street, #18

Phone: (970) 544-2009

Pantry Hours: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday • 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., and beginning June 6th Wednesday evenings from 5 – 7 p.m.

For more information, contact Debbie Patrick at (970) 963-6554.

