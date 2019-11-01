Aspen Jewelry Store Robbed

Aspen—Police in Aspen are looking for two men who broke into a local jewelry store early Wednesday morning and stole a dozen watches worth over $60,000.00. According to police reports and security video, both men were dressed in black from head to toe including face masks when they used a pry bar to break into Meridian Jewelers on East Cooper Avenue. Authorities say the Louis Vuitton store on Mill Street was their first target but they couldn’t pry the door open. As the alarm at Meridian blared, the video shows the men speed off in a black SUV. The camera however failed to get a clear image of the license plate.

