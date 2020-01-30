Aspen SkiCo Raises Money for Australian Wildfire Relief Fund

Aspen—The Aspen Skiing Company helped raise almost $32,000 for the Australian Wildfire Relief Fund. SkiCo launched the fundraising effort earlier this month and took donations through January 26th, Australia Day. With a $12,500 matching donation from the Family Fund, SkiCo sent a check the Australian Red Cross for $31,719.00. Over $70,000 worth of prizes were donated by various businesses and organizations across the Roaring Fork Valley for a silent auction fundraiser. The Little Nell Hotel is also hosting an Australian Wine dinner February 7th with all proceeds going to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Since October, the fires in Australia have scorched over 46 million acres.

