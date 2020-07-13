Aurora Police Officers Fired

DENVER (AP) – Two Colorado police officers fired for a photo reenacting a chokehold used on a Black man arrested last year are appealing their terminations. Aurora police officers Kyle Dittrich and Erica Marrero were fired last week after Aurora police released a photo showing them and another officer smiling as they reenacted the chokehold their colleagues used on Elijah McClain. The other officer resigned. The city says the appeals were filed Wednesday. A city spokesperson says the Aurora Civil Service Commission will hold hearings and decide whether to uphold the interim police chief’s disciplinary action or reduce it.
