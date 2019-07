ASPEN (AP) – Avalanche debris in Roaring Fork Valley could attract the forest-destroying bark beetle, but White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams says there's little the agency can do to mitigate the threat. Heavy snowpack unleashed a series of avalanches over the winter that downed spruce and aspen trees in numerous areas – a collective event that officials believe may occur once every 300 years.

