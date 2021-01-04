DENVER – Skiers and snowboarders flocked to the backcountry almost immediately after resorts across the country shut down last spring because of COVID-19. The number of human-triggered avalanches skyrocketed as a result. Now, with another ski season getting underway, avalanche forecasters are concerned that the backcountry will again lure many people who are trying to avoid crowds or reservation systems at resorts. The increased interest in the backcountry has renewed a push among gear manufacturers and stores to sell responsibly. That could be recommending guide services, pointing customers to avalanche safety courses and telling them where to find local avalanche forecasts.

