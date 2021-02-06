Avalanche Kills Backcountry Skier in East Vail Chutes

VAIL—An avalanche has claimed another life with ties once again to grief-stricken Eagle County. Thursday around noon, a Vail man was buried in an avalanche while skiing at the East Vail Chutes outside the boundaries of Vail Mountain. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the Vail Ski Patrol and members of Vail Mountain Rescue responded to the scene and recovered the body of 41 year old John Kuo. This marks the eighth avalanche death in Colorado this winter and the fourth one this week alone. This past Monday, three prominent, highly admired men from Eagle died in an avalanche while skiing in the backcountry near Silverton; Seth Bossung, Andy Jessen and Adam Palmer. State officials say the avalanche danger in Colorado is considerable.

