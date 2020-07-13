Bear that Injured Aspen Homeowner Euthanized

ASPEN(AP) – Wildlife officials in Aspen located and killed a bear believed to have been involved in a home break-in and attack, injuring the homeowner. Colorado Parks and Wildlife said a team with tracking dogs located the bear on the backside of Aspen Mountain before tracking it to a mine shaft and killing it. DNA from the bear was sent to a lab to verify it was the same bear involved in the break-in. Department officials say the homeowner was scheduled for surgery after a bear broke into his home through the front door and swiped a paw at the man. His injuries are not life-threatening.

