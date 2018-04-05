Blagg Guilty Again

Golden—For the second time in 14 years, Michael Blagg has been found guilty of murdering his wife Jennifer in Grand Junction. A jury in Golden delivered the verdict this morning after deliberating for three days. Blagg was first convicted of killing Jennifer in Mesa County in 2004 but 10 years later his conviction was overturned after the judge learned a juror deliberately withheld her experience with domestic violence so she could serve on the jury. Blagg’s attorneys argued that a child predator targeting the couple’s 6 year old daughter, Abby, killed Jennifer instead. The little girl has never been found. Prosecutors convinced the Jefferson County jury that Blagg hid his wife’s body in a dumpster after killing her while she slept in the bedroom of their Grand Junction home in 2001. Blagg will spend the rest of his life in prison.

