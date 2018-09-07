Blue Mesa Reservoir in Trouble

Gunnison—The largest body of water in Colorado, Blue Mesa Reservoir west of Gunnison, is fast approaching historic lows this fall. The Bureau of Reclamation says the reservoir, which feeds into the Colorado River is currently at 39 percent capacity. Sandra Snell-Dobert, a spokeswoman for the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park says the water hasn’t been this low since 1987. That spells trouble for boaters. She says the water levels may be too low to launch and operate at most boat ramps although the Elk Creek ramp will remain open for access to the reservoir. Lake Powell is also facing similar shortages.

Like this: Like Loading...