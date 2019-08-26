Bomb Threat in Vail Valley

Eagle-Vail—An Eagle-Vail man has been arrested in connection with last night’s bomb threat that forced authorities to evacuate a 64-unit condominium complex. According to reports from the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, the bomb threat was made through a 9-1-1 call to the Vail Dispatch Center around 10:30 Sunday night from the Sun River Condominiums on Highway 6 in Eagle-Vail. Evacuation orders were sent out around 11 pm and residents were taken to the Avon Transit Center where they remained until 2:30 Monday morning. A bomb squad from Jefferson County was called in to comb the area and determined the threat was a hoax. Authorities arrested 24 year old Carl Joseph Krencis, who lived in one of the condos with roommates. He’s being charged with felony false reporting of explosives and false reporting to authorities.

