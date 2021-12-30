BREAKING NEWS: Violent Assault In West Glenwood

Update (9:00 PM): Glenwood Springs Police Chief Joe Deras issued an additional press release urging residents to use discretion when reading social media posts regarding today’s incident. “We caution consumers of social media reports who may accept erroneous information as fact. We are aware of various accounts circulating which are not accurate and may be upsetting.”

Soccer Field Road has been reopened to traffic. Some apartments in the area are still off limits. Police officers are available to escort residents to their homes when necessary.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation agents are on the scene, assisting with the investigation.

Chief Deras says additional information will be released Friday morning.

[Original post] The Glenwood Springs Police Department is currently on scene in the area of the 100 Block of Soccer Field Road in West Glenwood investigating a serious violent crime.

At 2:34 PM GSPD received a report of two juvenile victims that sustained life threatening injuries. They have since been transported to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers with Glenwood Springs Police have detained one person at the scene. There is no threat to public safety.

The area will be inaccessible for the foreseeable future. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to properly investigate the event and process the expansive scene.

More details will be released as they become available.

