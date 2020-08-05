Brush Fire in South Canyon Closes I-70 in Both Directions

6:30PM
Westbound I-70 has one lane open. Expect traffic backup to continue.
6:15PM
Eastbound I-70 is now open. Expect heavy traffic backups.
4:40PM
(From C-DOT): “Cottonwood Pass Rd is not recommended or accessible due to paving operations on Valley Road and utility work on Cottonwood Pass Rd.”
3:55PM
Westbound I-70 now closed at MM133, Dotsero.
Eastbound Remains closed at MM109, Canyon Creek.
3:00PM
Due to a brush fire in South Canyon, I-70 is closed East & West Bound.
I-70 is closed from MM 114 to MM 109.
Fire crews are on-site and starting to attack the fire.