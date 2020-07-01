Brush Fire Snarls Morning Traffic Into Glenwood

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—A rapidly-spreading, wind-whipped brush fire near Canyon Creek that brought eastbound I-70 traffic to a crawl this morning was human caused. According to reports from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department, the call went out at 7:32 to a brush fire on the south side of I-70 near mile marker 109. No one was hurt, no structures were threatened and fast-acting crews were able to contain the fire between the interstate and the railroad tracks within 20 minutes. Union Pacific stopped the trains while crews battled the blaze in high winds. A brush truck, two water tenders, a state water truck, two command vehicles were used. Nine firefighters responded to the fire from both Glenwood Springs and Colorado River Fire Rescue. Traffic was backed up for over an hour and half all the way to New Castle. The Garfield County Fire Investigation Team is working to determine what sparked the blaze.

