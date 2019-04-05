Bureau of Land Management Prescribed Burns Planned

Silt—The Bureau of Land Management is planning to start a few fires in Western Garfield County and Eastern Mesa County. When conditions are right, crews with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation Management Unit will conduct prescribed burns on a total of 850 acres. The largest one of 400 acres is planned five miles east of Palisade. The 250 acre Hay Canyon prescribed burn will be a little over 20 miles north of Loma in Western Garfield County. The Farmers Canyon burn south of Grand Junction will consume about 200 acres. The fires are designed to reduced vegetation and lower the risk of larger wildfires. The fires also benefit wildlife.

