Burnout Operations Underway at Hunt Fire

Meeker—Rain and cooler temperatures helped firefighters slow down the growth of the Hunt Fire north of the Roan Plateau. The fire, started by lightning on September 5th, has burned almost 2,600 acres in thick brush on ridges and valleys 26 miles southwest of Meeker. While Crews with the Northwest Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit allow the fire to burn off old growth and improve wildlife habitat, they are concerned about some structures that may be in trouble if it shifts. Burnout operations are being done today to protect several isolated historic cabins and an oil pipeline by keeping the fire north of the Rio Blanco/Garfield County line.

