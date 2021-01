GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Work crews were able to completely remove the mangled semi and twin trailers that crashed into the Colorado River last Sunday near Canyon Creek. Elise Thatcher with the Colorado Department of Transportation says it was a monumental effort but the job was finished last night and traffic along I-70 is back to normal. Crews had to head back to the scene today to repair the damaged guardrail. The driver of the Fed Ex truck reportedly escaped with minor injuries.

