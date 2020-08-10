Carbondale Food Distribution Canceled

Carbondale—Today’s food distribution in Carbondale has been postponed because of the wildfire in Glenwood Canyon. Officials with Lift Up say the closure of I-70 between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs prevented them from making deliveries. Lift Up’s food distribution has been rescheduled for this Thursday from 2 to 4 pm at the Third Street Center.
