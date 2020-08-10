Carbondale Food Distribution Canceled

Posted on August 10, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

Carbondale—Today’s food distribution in Carbondale has been postponed because of the wildfire in Glenwood Canyon.  Officials with Lift Up say the closure of I-70 between Gypsum and Glenwood Springs prevented them from making deliveries.  Lift Up’s food distribution has been rescheduled for this Thursday from 2 to 4 pm at the Third Street Center.

