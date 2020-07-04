Carbondale Man Arrested for Child Porn

CARBONDALE—A longtime Roaring Fork Valley man has been busted for child pornography. According to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, 69 year old Peter O’Grady of Carbondale was taken into custody Tuesday after deputies executed a search warrant of his home on Mountain View Road. Authorities recovered large amounts of on line child porn along with several computers, mass storage devices and cell phones belonging to O’Grady with disturbing photos of children. O’Grady, who owns and operates Creative Catering in Carbondale, has been charged with aggravated sexual exploitation of children for having more than 20 images. For the Class 4 felony his bond was set at $5,000.00. The Eagle County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens with any additional information about O’Grady that might help in their investigation to call them at 479-2201.

