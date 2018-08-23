Carbondale Overdose Investigation Nets Second Arrest

Carbondale/Grand Junction—A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the overdose death of a Carbondale man. The Drug Enforcement Administration says 52 year old Bruce Holder has been indicted on charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and distribution resulting in serious bodily injury. Agents believe Holder was dealing the drug along with 27 year old Christopher Huggett of Grand Junction. Huggett was the first one charged by investigators for the December 28th death of Jonathan Ellington in Carbondale. A second victim, identified by the initials, “Z.G.” survived a near fatal overdose. DEA Agent Steve Knight says the investigation will likely cut off a major fentanyl supply in Western Colorado.

