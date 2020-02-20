Catholic Church Abuse Settlements

DENVER – Colorado’s three Catholic dioceses have paid $1.2 million to 10 victims who were abused by priests as children and program administrators have 77 additional claims to process. 87 people have applied for reparations under the program, which allows victims to seek compensation without filing a public lawsuit. Victims who accept the money can avoid going to court, but must agree to not file a lawsuit against the church. A program administrator declined to provide the amount of each award. The dioceses have said the reparations money is not drawn from parishioners’ donations.

Like this: Like Loading...