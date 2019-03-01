Changes in Store for Colorado Oil and Gas Industry

DENVER— The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will soon have less authority when it comes to drilling operations near residential areas. Democrat leaders are promising sweeping changes in the way the state regulates oil and gas. Gov. Jared Polis and top lawmakers are introducing a bill making health and safety the top priorities of regulators and giving local governments broad powers over the location of new wells. Polis says the COGCC’s top priority should be protecting health and safety rather than fostering development.

