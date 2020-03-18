Citizens Will be able to Attend Rifle City Council Meeting Remotely

With most if not all government buildings closed to the public as a precaution to limit the spread of COVID-19, many government agencies are looking to the internet for a solution to honor public health guidelines while still doing business and allowing community input. One example is tonight’s Rifle City Council Meeting. Citizens will be able to connect to the meeting via their computer, smartphone or telephone. Details are in the attached graphic. Sharing the information this way makes it harder for hackers to interrupt the process.

