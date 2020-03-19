City of Glenwood and Valley View Hospital Online Forum

The City of Glenwood Springs and Valley View Hospital will be hosting a live community forum to address some community and health issues 11-11.30 AM Friday March 20, 2020. The live forum can be viewed at the City’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GlenwoodSpringsCO/

The community is invited to ask questions for Glenwood Springs mayor, Jonathan Godes, and Dr Ben Peery of Valley View Hospital, by posting in the comment section of the event post by 9 PM Thursday March 19, 2020. The team will also aim to answer live questions tomorrow as well.

