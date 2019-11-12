City of Rifle 2020 Budget Proposed

Rifle—Like most municipalities in Garfield County, the city of Rifle’s budget for the next couple of years appears to be on solid footing. If a recession comes to pass as many analysts are predicting, Rifle will be able to weather the storm. City Manager Scott Hahn presented the 2020 budget to the city council recently. Hahn says according to Government Accounting Standards Board (GASB), a town or city should have at least 25 percent of the total budget in reserves. Hahn says Rifle has enough in reserves to meet expenses for at least two years. Rifle is expected to have a fund balance of just over 35 million dollars in 2020.

