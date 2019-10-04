Closures in Effect Near Middle Mamm Fire

As the Middle Mamm Fire continues to burn, officials with the White River National Forest have issued closures for firefighter access and public safety.

The closure area on the White River National Forest includes several miles of Forest Service Trail 2160 from the West Mamm drainage to the intersection of the Battlements Trail (FST 2160) and Forest Service Road 271 at the boundary of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forest and the White River National Forest. The closure area on the GMUG includes approximately 2 miles of the Battlement Trail (FST 527) which will be closed between the intersection with the Brush Creek Trail (FST 529) and East Brush Creek Trail (FST 504).

The fire, which was started by lightening on July 28, is estimated at 322 acres as of today. Due to its remote location, the fire is being managed to improve forest health and wildlife habitat.

