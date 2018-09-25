CMU Football Player did not Commit Suicide

Grand Junction—Colorado Mesa University football player Brett Ojiyi did not commit suicide according to investigators. The 21 year old student-athlete from Los Angeles died from a single gunshot wound to the chest according to Mesa County Coroner Dean Havlik. The fourth year running back died last Saturday at a home near the CMU campus. Based on evidence gathered from the scene and several interviews, police determined that Ojiyi did not pull the trigger. Police say everyone involved in the incident has been contacted and all are cooperating. No one has been arrested yet.

Like this: Like Loading...