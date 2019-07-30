Colorado Agencies & Automobile Manufacturing Groups Reach an Agreement

Following more than six months of collaborative conversations and negotiation, CDOT, the Colorado Energy Office, the Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and Global Automakers have reached a consensus agreement on a proposed Zero Emission Vehicle regulation. The parties are jointly submitting this joint alternative regulatory proposal to the Air Quality Control Commission for consideration. If approved, it will accelerate availability of Zero Emission Vehicle options for Colorado consumers beginning next January while also ensuring a smooth transition into the program for automakers.

Under the agreement, the parties propose a ZEV standard with provisions for credits to transition into the program and provide incentives for early sales. All other states adopting the ZEV program over the past fifteen years have included credit bank provisions. The joint alternative regulatory proposal also includes an early action credit option to make more vehicles available to Coloradans sooner and some limitations on the use of credits, designed to ensure greater ZEV sales in Colorado. Under federal law, the rule does not go into effect for two years, but this early action option will incentivize greater model availability as soon as January 2020.

Colorado has already taken action to support a market for electrified vehicles, including offering consumer incentives, more charging stations, and plans for government purchases of electric vehicles.

If adopted, the joint alternative regulatory proposal would make Colorado the first state in roughly a decade to enter into the ZEV program, and the first ever to do so through a negotiated rulemaking with industry.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers and Global Automakers, are submitting the joint consensus proposal on behalf of all of their members, who represent about 99 percent of light duty vehicle sales in Colorado.

