Colorado COVID Restrictions Coming to an End

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has lifted his pandemic state of emergency and rescinded all related executive orders, citing the state’s progress in combating the coronavirus. The governor did sign an executive order focusing on pandemic recovery and promoting vaccinations. Polis has issued several hundred executive orders since declaring the state of emergency in March 2020. He extended the emergency on a monthly basis, and the current extension was set to expire on Saturday. More than 70% of adults in Colorado have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. While the more contagious delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 is down. Hospitalizations also are decreasing.

