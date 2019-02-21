Colorado Democrats Expected to Pass Gun Seizure Bill

DENVER (AP) – Colorado Democrats see a big opportunity to pass legislation allowing the seizure of guns from people deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others. This year’s “red flag” bill gets its first hearing Thursday in the House Judiciary Committee. It would allow family or law enforcement to seek a court order to have guns seized if they believe the owner is a threat. If approved, a subsequent court hearing would be held to determine whether to extend the seizure, up to 364 days. Bill sponsors include House Majority Leader Alec Garnett and first-term Rep. Tom Sullivan, whose son, Alex, was killed in the 2012 Aurora theater shooting. Senate Republicans defeated similar legislation last year, insisting it infringed on citizens’ Second Amendment rights.

