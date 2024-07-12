Colorado Dinosaur to be Auctioned by Sotheby’s of New York

Auction house officials with Sotheby’s in New York say that the nearly complete fossilized remains of a 161-million-year-old stegosaurus discovered in Western Colorado two years ago will be auctioned next week.

The dinosaur – which has been named Apex – stands 11 feet tall and measures 27 feet from nose to tail. It was discovered in May of 2022 on private land near the town of Dinosaur, and it took nearly a year and a half for the excavation to be completed.

Though experts believe stegosauruses used their fearsome tail spikes to fight, this specimen shows no signs of combat. The fossil does show evidence of arthritis, suggesting that Apex lived to an advanced age.

Sotheby’s is estimating that the dinosaur will sell for $4 million to $6 million, but that’s just an educated guess because they say that a fossilized specimen of this caliber has never before been sold at auction.

The stegosaurus, with its distinctive pointy dorsal plates, is one of the world’s most recognizable dinosaurs – and it has the added distinction of being Colorado’s official state fossil because the very first stegosaurus remains ever discovered were found north of the town of Morrison back in 1876; The same year that Colorado officially achieved statehood.

Like this: Like Loading...