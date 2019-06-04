Colorado Fire Commission to be Created

Denver—Colorado will soon have a fire commission for the first time. Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into law creating a special commission to enhance public safety through fire management, preparedness and prevention. The commission will be overseen by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control under the guidance of Director Mike Morgan. Morgan says the state's fire problem continues to escalate and is becoming more complex. He says the commission will evaluate ways to best reduce the risks of large fires while also working with state and local agencies to prepare for and respond to fire emergencies. The fire commission will be made up of 24 voting members.

