Colorado Gas Prices Lowest in Nation

Statewide—Colorado’s gas prices are falling faster than anywhere else in the country. According to Triple-A of Colorado, the per gallon cost in the Denver area dropped 13 and a half cents over the last week and more than 51 cents since mid-November. The price at the pump comes as 115 million travelers hit the roads during the Christmas season. Triple-A says peak travel will be from December 23rd to January 1st. According to GasBuddy, the cheapest price in Denver is 1.93 per gallon. In Rifle, one station is selling regular unleaded for 2.74 a gallon while the cheapest price in Glenwood Springs is 3.09

