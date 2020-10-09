Colorado Health Insurance Costs Expected To Fall On Average

Posted on October 9, 2020 by Ron Milhorn

DENVER (AP) – Filings with the Colorado Division of Insurance indicate the monthly cost of health insurance bought through the state’s exchange is expected to drop an average of 1.4% next year. Officials say a lot depends on where someone lives.  For example, residents in some counties on the Eastern Plains will see 12% increases in their monthly premiums, while Park County residents could pay 12% less, on average. State officials estimate premiums will be almost 21% lower than they would have been without the reinsurance program, which reimburses insurers some of the cost of covering customers with higher medical bills.

