Colorado High School Football Delayed Until Spring 2021

DENVER (AP) – Colorado’s high school football season has been postponed to next spring because of the coronavirus. With schools gearing up to reopen, the Colorado High School Activities Association said Tuesday that the academic year’s football games will start March 4. There will be a shortened seven-week schedule, down from the usual 10 weeks. State championships are tentatively set for May 8. Other contact sports such as boys soccer and girls volleyball will be played next spring. Boys golf, cross country, softball and boys tennis start later this month, and boys basketball, girls swimming and wrestling start in January.



