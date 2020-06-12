Colorado House Approves Bill to Increase Low Vaccination Rates

DENVER (AP) – After hours of contentious debate and objections by Republicans, Colorado’s Democrat-led House approved a bill designed to lift child vaccination rates that are among the lowest in the nation. Today, the Senate will vote on an amended version that allows those who oppose vaccinations to try to put a repeal measure on the 2022 ballot. Governor Jared Polis is expected to sign the bill, which adds new requirements for parents who choose to opt out of routine vaccinations on religious or personal grounds. Parents now only have to notify local schools that they object.

