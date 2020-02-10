Colorado Jail Supervisor Resigned Amid Harassment Claims

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) – Investigative records say a Colorado jail supervisor resigned from a sheriff’s office amid allegations he made unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate comments to female inmates. Walter Steven Woods resigned from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Oct. 30. Woods’ resignation came two weeks after the alleged misconduct was reported to another supervisor. The records say a deputy who interviewed inmates concluded Woods likely engaged in inappropriate and unprofessional topics of conversation with multiple female inmates. The sheriff’s office determined Woods’ actions did not constitute criminal activity and dropped the investigation after he resigned.

Like this: Like Loading...