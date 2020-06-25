Colorado Jobless Claims Fall

DENVER—Unemployment claims fell below 10,000 for the first time in three months. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment, 9,882 regular claims were filed for the week ending June 20th. State officials say the drop is likely due to more people reentering the workforce as health regulations ease. The year-to-date numbers are still historically high. The state labor department has paid out over 2.7 billion dollars in unemployment benefits since March 29th that includes federal pandemic unemployment funds. The top 10 industries in Colorado with the highest claims are restaurants and hotels at number one followed by; education, healthcare, waste management, retail, manufacturing, transportation, construction, professional and technical. Arts, entertainment and recreation rank 10th for the number of claims.

Like this: Like Loading...