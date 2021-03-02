Colorado Lawmakers Weigh Bill for Safe Firearm Storage

DENVER (AP) – Colorado lawmakers heard from Second Amendment advocates and gun violence activists on a bill that would require safe storage for firearms when they are not in use. The hope is to keep guns away from children and others who shouldn’t have access. Supporters of the bill asked a House committee Monday to pass the legislation to protect children from accidental gun injuries and teenagers from using firearms in suicide attempts. Opposition to the bill argued it would be an unconstitutional limit on responsible gunowners and could potentially threaten families from accessing guns in dangerous situations.

Like this: Like Loading...