Colorado Mining Company Considering Bankruptcy

BILLLINGS, Mont. (AP) – A Colorado-based coal mining company with mines in Montana and Wyoming says it is considering bankruptcy protection after seeing demand drop and dealing with more than $1 billion in debt. Westmoreland Coal Co. said in its recently filed annual report that it may seek bankruptcy protection, or that an involuntary petition for bankruptcy could be filed against the company. Work at Westmoreland’s mines wouldn’t necessarily stop with a bankruptcy. It also has operations in New Mexico and Canada.

