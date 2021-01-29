Colorado Mountain College Raising Tuition

GLENWOOD SPRINGS—Tuition at Colorado Mountain College is going up in the fall. The CMC Board of Trustees unanimously approved an increase of five dollars per credit hour for the 2021-22 school year. The only exception is non-resident students who will pay the same tuition. Next school year, in-district students will pay 90 dollars per credit hour. Service area students will be charged 190 dollars a credit and 466 dollars a credit will be the tuition charge for non-resident students. To help take the sting out of the tuition hike, the CMC board agreed to lower fees for textbooks and other materials by four dollars per credit hour. Students living on campus will pay a little more for room and board as the rates will go from 3.6 percent to 4.9 percent. Despite the rate increases, officials say CMC will still be one of the most affordable colleges in the nation.

