Colorado Mountain College Tuition Hike

Glenwood Springs/Vail—Tuition at Colorado College is going up in the fall. At it’s meeting Wednesday in Vail, CMC’s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a tuition increase of $5.00 per credit hour for in-state or in-district students. Out-of-state students will pay an extra $13.00 per credit hour for the 2020-21 school year. Trustees also approved new course fees for biology and photography of $50.00 to $80.00 for four individual courses as well as a $100.00 per semester increase in the program fee for EMT Basic. CMC’s new voter-approved operation in Salida is on track for a soft opening in about a month. A downtown storefront has been leased with a public open house set for April 20th.

